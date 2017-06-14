Trustwave Expands Leadership in Secure Cloud Gateway Services

Trustwave today announced expanded leadership in delivering secure cloud gateway services for web and email security that help businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce risk.

Cloud-based security services help customers adopt and use the latest security technologies on a subscription basis versus having to invest in hardware, software and headcount upfront to run those technologies. They also benefit from having the latest security protections and threat intelligence since the cloud is updated continuously. As a result, businesses can better protect themselves from cybersecurity threats at a predictable cost.

Some of the world's largest and market-leading telecommunications providers and systems integrators are offering Trustwave cloud-based security services to their customers. Singtel (Singapore), Optus (Australia), Rogers Communications (Canada), TIS (Japan), Globe Telecom (Philippines), as well as hundreds of value added resellers and distributors worldwide, now offer these services to market in their respective regional markets.

Industry analyst firm Gartner estimates that the compound annual growth rate for cloud-based secure web gateway services was 35 percent from 2010 through 2015.1

Trustwave Chief Executive Officer and President Robert J. McCullen said, "Cloud and managed security services are the fastest-growing segments of the cybersecurity market, and Trustwave has successfully transformed traditionally software- and appliance-based technologies into services that can be consumed in these increasingly customer-centric deployment models. Our momentum in delivering Secure Cloud Gateway services is not only helping customers but also benefiting our channel partners who view cloud-based security services as a core differentiator."

Infinigate Managing Director Murray Pearce said, "As a distributor for Trustwave in the UK and Ireland, we're able to bring Trustwave secure cloud gateway services to the market through our reseller relationships. Many traditional web and email security technologies struggle to keep up with advanced and rapidly changing threats. With Trustwave secure cloud gateway services, our resellers and their customers can better protect themselves from threats like phishing, ransomware, CEO fraud and drive-by downloads."

Most recently, Trustwave introduced the Trustwave Secure Web Gateway Cloud service, which provides distributed enterprises with real-time protection from the hundreds of millions of obscured or encrypted new pieces of dynamic malware and ransomware attackers create each year. It provides an effective alternative to security systems that rely on malware signatures and sandboxes that often require a business become infected before identifying and blocking a threat. Delivered as a cloud-based service, it's easy to deploy, manage and keep up-to-date. Trustwave Secure Cloud Gateway services include Trustwave Secure Web Gateway Cloud and Trustwave Secure Email Gateway Cloud.

Trustwave offers a broad range of cloud-based security services. In addition to Secure Cloud Gateway services, Trustwave provides cloud-based security testing, SIEM and a cloud-based managed security services portal.

For more information about Trustwave Cloud Gateway Security Solutions, visit https://www.trustwave.com/Solutions/By-Challenge/Cloud-Gateway-Security/.

About Trustwave

Trustwave helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. With cloud and managed security services, integrated technologies and a team of security experts, ethical hackers and researchers, Trustwave enables businesses to transform the way they manage their information security and compliance programs. More than three million businesses are enrolled in the Trustwave TrustKeeper® cloud platform, through which Trustwave delivers automated, efficient and cost-effective threat, vulnerability and compliance management. Trustwave is headquartered in Chicago, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.

1 Source: Gartner "Predicts 2017: Network and Gateway Security" by Lawrence Orans, Adam Hills, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Eric Ahlm. December 13, 2016. Gartner ID: G00317597.