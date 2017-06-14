Express Image expands from 6 to nearly 100 digital directories at Mall of AmericaÂ®

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.Â Mall of America, the nation's largest retail and entertainment destination, recently debuted nearly 100 digital directories to help guests navigate the 5.6 million square foot property with added ease. This industry leading project is the first of its size and scope, and was developed by Express Image.

With 800,000 unique sessions in a month since the tiered installation began, Mall of America has seen the average dwell time from the physical directories drop from over three minutes to less than 40 seconds on the digital directories.

This decreased time spent searching provides the guest with the information needed to more easily find their destination. To further cater to the guest, the directories offer the option to text a map view with step-by-step navigation to a cell phone, at which point the guest has the opportunity to text live with a Mall of America digital concierge. Additionally, the directories can be translated to nine different languages including Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Somali, Portuguese, Hmong, Japanese and Arabic.

"We want our guests to spend their time having fun at MOA, not searching for answers, and these directories save a significant amount of time and ease navigation around the property. We continue to find ways to accommodate our guests - both in person and through innovative technologies like our directories - and make sure they have the best experience possible," said Jill Renslow , SVP of Marketing and Business Development at Mall of America.

Mall of America partnered with Minnesota -based Express Image to launch the first-of-its kind, property-wide digital directory program. Jeffery Sarenpa , Director of Customer Facing Technology: "The directories are built on Google's Chrome OS platform, utilizing Intel technology because of its security, reliability, and ease of development. Chrome OS removes typical operating system headaches and allows us to focus on what we feel is most important - building immersive, effective experiences for our customers and their end users."

