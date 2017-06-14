Prysm API Empowers Enterprises to Create Customized Collaboration Experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. (InfoComm Booth 2575)Â Prysm, Inc., today unveiled an early preview of its Prysm API to give enterprises the opportunity to create and customize applications within its digital workplace platform. The API provides an industry first integrated experience that offers Prysm customers personalized collaboration capabilities unlike any other available in the market today.

The new solution is expected to enable enterprises and channel partners to benefit from a highly customizable digital workplace platform to ensure and promote higher user adoption and satisfaction through:

With the Prysm API, in-house development teams can create custom applications that will meet exact enterprise requirements. It also opens up new opportunities for channel partners to offer custom development services to truly architect the best possible solutions for their customers.

"Our product roadmap is a blend of our vision, our continued research and observations, and the important feedback we receive from our users. The new API is a testament to providing our ecosystem with the technology that fits each unique business use case," said Brandon Fischer , vice president of research and development, Prysm. "We are committed to driving enterprise flexibility and giving the power of collaboration customization to our partners and customers."

Availability and InfoComm demo Early access to the Prysm API is expected to be available to select partners in Q3 2017. The API is expected to become generally available to Prysm partners and customers in Q4 2017.

Prysm will be showing two custom-built applications at InfoComm 2017: one for brainstorming and ideation sessions and another for user training and enablement.

About Prysm Prysm is a leading provider of cloud-based, digital workplace solutions to many of the world's largest global enterprises. The Prysm digital workplace platform drives a new era of digital transformation and enterprise agility. By enabling individuals and teams to explore all their data, content, applications and tools on hyper-visual, always-on digital canvases, Prysm ignites innovative thinking, drives decisions, accelerates productivity and transforms presentations into experiences. Customers using Prysm benefit from an open, enterprise-grade solution that integrates with existing collaboration tools and scales to hundreds or thousands of users, while meeting advanced security requirements.

Founded in 2005 in the Silicon Valley, Prysm has nearly 500 employees with offices worldwide. Learn more at prysm.com.

