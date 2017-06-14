Arbor Networks to Present at Upcoming Security Industry Events

Arbor Networks Inc. the security division of NETSCOUT (NASDAQ NTCT), today announced that company executives will be presenting at two security industry events in June ISMG's Fraud & Breach Prevention Summit in Chicago and the IANS Information Security Forum in Dallas. The ISMG session will focus on the impact of new cyber regulations and the IANS talk will focus on the challenges facing security teams related to big data, the lack of context and actionable intelligence.

ISMG Fraud & Breach Prevention Summit (June 20-21, 2017; Chicago)

IANS Information Security Forum (June 21-22, 2017; Dallas)

About Arbor Networks

Arbor Networks, the security division of NETSCOUT, is driven to protect the infrastructure and ecosystem of the internet. It is the principle upon which we were founded in 2000; and remains the common thread that runs through all that we do today. Arbor's approach is rooted in the study of network traffic. Arbor's suite of visibility, DDoS protection and advanced threat solutions provide customers with a micro view of their network enhanced by a macro view of global internet traffic and emerging threats through our ATLAS infrastructure. Sourced from more than 300 service provider customers, ATLAS delivers intelligence based on insight into approximately 1/3 of global internet traffic. Supported by Arbor's Security Engineering & Response Team (ASERT), smart workflows and rich user context, Arbor's network insights help customers see, understand and solve the most complex and consequential security challenges facing their organizations.

To learn more about Arbor products and services, please visit our website at arbornetworks.com or follow on Twitter @ArborNetworks. Arbor's research, analysis and insight is shared via the ASERT blog. For a global data visualization of DDoS attacks that leverages our ATLAS intelligence, visit the Digital Attack Map, a collaboration with Jigsaw, an incubator within Alphabet, Google's parent company (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Trademark Notice: Arbor Networks, the Arbor Networks logo and ATLAS are all trademarks of Arbor Networks, Inc. All other brands may be the trademarks of their respective owners.