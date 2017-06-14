Comtech to Brief New CYBRScore™ Skills Assessment Tool at AFCEA Cyber Operations Symposium

One of the greatest challenges facing today's government Cyber Security organizations is the retention and training of their operational cyber workforce. With limited security budgets, cyber security managers must ensure that the right people are in the right job with the right training. CYBRScore , the new cyber skills assessment tool from Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL), is now making that process more effective.

"CYBRScore™ Skills Assessments provide a quantitative measurement of performance, using practical, hands-on scenarios to evaluate job-role competencies, knowledge, skills and abilities," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "Our Skills Assessments allow enterprises to focus training investments for the highest impact."

"The CYBRScore™ assessment details an overall score with individual skill breakdown and provides targeted recommendations for training to improve the skill areas that need augmentation," Mr. Kornberg added.

Erik Wallace, Director of Product Development for Comtech's Cyber Services product line, will be a featured speaker at AFCEA's Defensive Cyber Operations Symposium in Baltimore, Md. through June 15 presenting a detailed description of CYBRScore™ and the impact it can have in government cyber security programs. Mr. Wallace is a member of Cellular Telecommunications Internet Association (CTIA)'s Cybersecurity Working Group, the FCC's Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) V Working Group 7 - Cyber Security and the Chesapeake Regional Tech Council (CRTC) Cyber Security Working Group. He holds eleven U.S. patents in the areas of messaging and telecommunications.

You can learn more about CYBRScore™ and other Comtech training products and services including off-the-shelf courses, course instruction, and state of the art cyber training products at the Comtech CYBRScore™ website: http://cybrscore.io.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL