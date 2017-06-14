Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announced SES Networks has Adopted the Heights™ Network Platform for its Hybrid Resiliency Solution

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.'s Tempe, Arizona based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, announced today that it has installed a Heights Network Platform for SES Networks' hybrid resilience solution.

SES Networks will use the Heights Network Platform to deliver high-availability services to its premium customers in Asia-Pacific. The fully-managed solution leverages the wide coverage of Geostationary Earth Orbit satellites and low latency capabilities of Medium Earth Orbit satellites to provide diverse network paths that are vital in the delivery of carrier-class services. When operational, this resilient solution will enable the use of the best choice path for traffic, whether an alternative path for all of the traffic, or for traffic of the highest value. SES Networks is the newly-formed data-centric business unit of SES, the world-leading satellite operator.

Designed with the service provider in mind, Heights is a scalable satellite networking platform that meets the evolving demands of a diverse multi-tenant end user community. It addresses the needs of all major market verticals with the most network efficient and powerful platform in the industry. Heights leverages a single comprehensive user interface teamed with a powerful traffic analytics engine that allows easy design, implementation, monitoring, control and optimization of networks.

Different market verticals benefit from implementing Heights by resolving many of the service challenges they face. There is the need to create service differentiation through supporting multiple business models on one platform to increase market share. Comtech EF Data's approach is to minimize OPEX through increased bandwidth efficiency to create new revenue streams, offer better value to customers, and control CAPEX through a scalable equipment platform to maximize profits. The company's solutions meet the increased market demand for higher throughput capabilities, support increasingly complex satellite networks, and dynamically provide global connectivity where and when customers need it.

"We are happy to enable SES Networks to provide differentiated services via purpose-built satellite networking solutions that provide the Quality of Experience required across a number of demanding application mixes," said Andy Lucas, Senior Vice President of Satellite Market Verticals of Comtech EF Data. Lucas further added, "We look forward to helping SES Networks scale its end users' networks securely and grow its businesses over the coming years."

Comtech EF Data Corp., a subsidiary of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL), is the recognized global leader in satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

