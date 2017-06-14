Telit and Tele2 Introduce Telit simWISE - a Module-Software Embedded SIM Technology

Â Telit and Tele2 global enablers of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the introduction of Telit simWISE, a first of its kind cellular module embedded technology. The new technology can act as a replacement or complement for manufacturers of cellular connected devices using traditional SIM card and tray. Manufacturers of connected products that choose to embed Telit IoT modules with this technology can expect reduced manufacturing costs and improved customer experience across all verticals and markets.

The module-software embedded SIM technology is essential to the mass-rollout of Cellular IoT technology, in particular LPWA offerings such as LTE-M and NB-IoT. This initial release of simWISE for mass market 2G devices is the first step in Telit's roadmap to deliver a broad set of innovative technologies related to embedded connectivity that will expand across the product portfolio. Telit's ability to offer the industry's broadest portfolio of both integrated products and services, and Tele2 IoT's best-in-class connectivity solution, allows the companies for the first time to provide the market with the enhanced value proposition of simWISE that reduces the total cost of ownership and improves the connection lifecycle management features of IoT deployments across the globe.

The technology alleviates several issues in regard to connection lifecycle management of IoT-connected devices:

"As the M2M/IoT market continues to mature, devices will continue to get less expensive and smaller, making it easier for enterprises to harness the business-growing potential of IoT," says Alon Segal , CTO of Telit. "simWISE is a step in that direction. Removal of the SIM card from product design dramatically reduces the time to market, complexity, and total cost of ownership of IoT devices."

"We have a strong partnership with Telit from both commercial and technology aspects and we share the same vision about the ecosystem. simWISE will simplify and streamline manufacturing, logistics and onboarding. Tele2 IoT will always be on the frontline of new IoT technologies and solutions," says Stephen Bryant , CTO of Tele2 IoT.

The benefits of simWISE for users and manufacturers of cellular-connected devices are numerous. Device manufacturers can expect lower total cost of ownership, the ability to quickly swap mobile network operators, improved product reliability, and a single SKU for connected products that can operate on a global scale. Users can expect an improved and streamlined experience that replaces today's confusing and laborious physical SIM provisioning process.

The first Telit cellular modules to include this technology are the GE910 V3, the GL865 V3/V3.1, and the GE866, which enable reliable, secure, and cost effective GSM/GPRS connectivity.

About Telit Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments - including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

About Tele2 TELE2'S MISSION IS TO FEARLESSLY LIBERATE PEOPLE TO LIVE A MORE CONNECTED LIFE. We believe the connected life is a better life, and so our aim is to make connectivity increasingly accessible to our customers, no matter where or when they need it. Ever since Jan Stenbeck founded the company in 1993, it has been a tough challenger to the former government monopolies and other established providers. Tele2 offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, content services and global IoT solutions. Every day our 17 million customers across 9 countries enjoy a fast and wireless experience through our award winning networks. Tele2 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm since 1996. In 2016, Tele2 had net sales of SEK 28 billion and reported an operating profit (EBITDA) of SEK 5.3 billion . For definitions of measures, please see the last pages of the Annual Report 2016. Follow @Tele2group on Twitter for the latest updates.

Copyright Â© 2017 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Telit Media Contact: Leslie Hart 919-415-1510 Leslie.Hart@Telit.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telit-and-tele2-introduce-telit-simwise--a-module-software-embedded-sim-technology-300473366.html

SOURCE Telit

http://www.telit.com/