Prysm Unleashes Enterprise Collaboration Breakthroughs with New Software Features at InfoComm

ORLANDO, Fla. (InfoComm Booth 2575)Â Prysm, Inc. , announced today new functionality for its digital workplace platform. The offering will support enterprises looking to execute on new revenue opportunities and save money in productivity through collaboration agility regardless of location, device or individual employee application preferences. Today's release demonstrates Prysm's commitment to providing its customers with innovative collaboration technology that drives employee efficiency and productivity.

The new features include:

Prysm also announced today an early preview of the Prysm API .

"The current challenges our customers are looking to overcome will stretch the workforce like never before . Therefore our customers require software solutions that ensure that all work styles and preferences are met. But not all technology is created equal, and enterprises need solutions that do not limit productivity," said Paige O'Neill , CMO, Prysm. "Our new features help teams work together more effectively and solve new collaboration challenges - no matter their size or scope."

InfoComm demos Co-browsing, Quick Start with video conferencing integration and Prysm's new mobile UI will be available for preview and demonstration at InfoComm in the Prysm booth. Other show demos include:

A sleek new Urben enclosure for the Prysm 190 solution will also be showcased in the Prysm booth.

Prysm's speaking sessions at the InfoComm Center Stage

Live blog The company will also be posting live updates on the Prysm blog throughout the show at http://www.prysm.com/blog/InfoComm2017 . For additional updates from Prysm at InfoComm 2017, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Learn more

About Prysm Prysm is a leading provider of cloud-based, digital workplace solutions to many of the world's largest global enterprises. The Prysm digital workplace platform drives a new era of digital transformation and enterprise agility. By enabling individuals and teams to explore all their data, content, applications and tools on hyper-visual, always-on digital canvases, Prysm ignites innovative thinking, drives decisions, accelerates productivity and transforms presentations into experiences. Customers using Prysm benefit from an open, enterprise-grade solution that integrates with existing collaboration tools and scales to hundreds or thousands of users, while meeting advanced security requirements.

Founded in 2005 in the Silicon Valley, Prysm has nearly 500 employees with offices worldwide. Learn more at prysm.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Shannon Lyman Director of Communications +1 859-699-6891 SLyman@prysm.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prysm-unleashes-enterprise-collaboration-breakthroughs-with-new-software-features-at-infocomm-300473531.html

SOURCE Prysm, Inc.

http://www.prysm.com