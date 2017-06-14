Catapult Appoints Veteran Executive as President of Operations

Catapult, a leading digital transformation consulting company, today announced that Terri Burmeister has been promoted to president of the organization, effective immediately. As president, she will have responsibility for day to day operations, developing new business and building strategic partnerships. Catapult's current CEO, David Fuess , will remain in his role but will focus his energy on directing company strategy and vision for the company's global expansion.

Ms. Burmeister is a 10-year veteran of Catapult, joining the company in 2007 as Florida General Manager, and most recently serving as Vice President, Sales.

"Over the last decade, Terri has built an impressive track record of strategic and operational accomplishments," said David Fuess , Catapult's Chief Executive Officer. "Terri has been a vital and visible part of Catapult's success, and I am thrilled to be able to recognize her tireless efforts with this new leadership role. Her wealth of experience is a valuable asset as we continue to accelerate our growth and transformation into a modern digital solutions provider."

"This is an extremely exciting time for Catapult, with the success of our digital solutions and the launch of our global expansion," said Terri Burmeister , Catapult's new president. "I am humbled by the confidence that Catapult has shown in my leadership abilities and thrilled to be part of this amazing team."

Prior to joining Catapult in 2007, Terri spent 14 years in various sales and leadership roles at Software Architects, acquired by Sogeti. Terri has over 23 years of leadership expertise in the IT services industry. She has spent the last ten years strengthening an alignment with Microsoft and expanding and developing the Catapult sales organizations across the United States. She has a degree in Merchandising and Business Management from The University of Wisconsin-Stout .

Catapult Systems is a modern digital solutions and services firm that specializes in emerging and business-critical technologies for large and mid-size organizations. We imagine, build and sustain IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Recognized as the 2016 Microsoft Partner of the Year (U.S.), Catapult specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult has offices in Austin , Dallas , Denver , Houston , Phoenix , San Antonio , Tampa and Washington, D.C.

