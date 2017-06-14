StarLeaf and Huawei Huddle Together

StarLeaf, the leading cloud video conferencing and calling provider, and Huawei, the leading global information and communications technology solution provider, have cemented their relationship with an agreement to deliver a joint and tightly integrated solution that combines StarLeaf UC OpenCloud and Huawei's video room systems.

The tight integration, between Huawei's TE Series of video meeting room hardware and the StarLeaf UC OpenCloud, offers users complete and seamless interoperability between their Huawei system and all other video systems, including Skype for Business. In addition, and unlike any other cloud service, UC OpenCloud gives Huawei users the capability to join scheduled Skype Meetings. As well as unlimited direct calling between all hardware and software endpoints, users will also benefit from multiparty scheduled conferencing for up to 50 participants.

"The UC OpenCloud eco system is pivotal for the industry and end users - it's these new relationships, with a shared and fresh perspective, that will bring about change for the good," said Mark Loney, CEO StarLeaf. "The combination of our joint technical excellence, innovation and global reach, will ultimately democratize video, to make it truly accessible and affordable for all businesses."

Scaling video collaboration into huddle spaces can be an expensive business when considering the IT costs of installation and on-going system and user management. With the StarLeaf UC OpenCloud, Huawei's TE Series video endpoints will be set-up automatically and ready for use in minutes, and administered from a central management platform - reducing initial and on-going costs. The UC OpenCloud also ensures that business users have complete interoperability with any existing meeting room or desktop video system, which means that the enterprise can also take advantage of Huawei's affordable and elegant TE Series, to bolster and scale video on a global basis.

"Together with StarLeaf we developed the joint cloud based video room solution, which will offer our customers a more efficient video conference solution with the option of interoperability with Skype for Business," said Wang Xiangjiong, General Manager of Huawei Videoconferencing. "The joint solution, is pitched perfectly for businesses that need an easy to deploy and manage, highly portable huddle room solution. Which will, at the same time, provide better choice for both of our partners."

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf brings people together through the power of video conferencing and calling. StarLeaf is a service provider with a global platform that delivers secure, reliable and rich video conferencing services to Fortune 500 companies all the way down to the smallest organizations around the world. Whether a company chooses StarLeaf conference room systems or already has their own - for instance from Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize or Avaya - StarLeaf removes the complexity and cost of management and enables users to call anyone else, including those who use Microsoft Skype for Business as their client. StarLeaf is an award-winning company, most recently it was the recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Video Conferencing Leadership Award. For more information, please visit www.starleaf.com

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com