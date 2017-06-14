GTT Establishes Three Divisions to Enhance Client Experience and Accelerate Growth

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today three new divisions, Enterprise, Carrier and EMEA, to accelerate sales growth and strengthen the client experience. Each division is responsible for the primary client experience functions sales, quoting, ordering, service delivery and collections.

GTT has appointed three division presidents. Eric Warren leads the Enterprise division, including all enterprise clients in the Americas and U.S. government clients. Mr. Warren recently joined GTT, previously holding senior executive roles at Windstream and TW Telecom. Jeff Beer leads the Carrier division, including all carrier accounts in the Americas, as well as GTT's largest web-centric clients. Mr. Beer has held a variety of executive roles at GTT during the last eight years since joining the company through the acquisition of Tinet. Martin Ford leads the EMEA division, including enterprise clients in EMEA and carrier clients in EMEA and APAC. Mr. Ford joined GTT's leadership team through the acquisition of Hibernia Networks following an extended tenure with Level 3.

"Former GTT chief revenue officer, Layne Levine, has left the company to pursue other opportunities. We appreciate his outstanding work over the past five years and wish him the best in the future," stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. "Moving forward, we are excited to announce our three divisions and their outstanding leaders. We are demonstrating our commitment to providing a differentiated client experience built around the unique attributes of our core values - simplicity, speed, and agility - that define each client interaction."

