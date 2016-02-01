North America Land Mobile Radio System Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Land Mobile Radio System Market (2016 2022)" report to their offering.

The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) is used to stream video, access data, and collaborate with the stakeholders in real time and accordingly take decisions in the real time. The effectiveness of the Land Mobile Radio Systems technology has led to the widespread adoption of the same in the public safety sector to provide rescue services in instances of natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and other mission critical situations.

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems are terrestrially-based, wireless communications system which are most commonly used by the federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial emergency responders, public works companies, and also the military to support voice and low-speed data communications. LMR systems have been designed for the purpose of public safety. LMR systems are used to deliver secure, reliable, mission-critical voice communications in different conditions and in instances of emergencies, and are among the most reliable means of voice communication.

Based on the type, the Land Mobile Radio System market is segmented into Portable and Mobile. Based on the Technology Type, the market is segmented into Analog and Digital. The verticals covered under the report include Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation & Logistics and Others.

Based on country, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market is segmented into US, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America. US remained the dominant country in the North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market. Canada would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

