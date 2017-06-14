California Polytechnic State University Goes All-In on AWS

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ AMZN), announced that California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), one of the top engineering schools in the nation, will migrate all core applications to AWS. By choosing the cloud with the most functionality, the fastest pace of innovation, the largest ecosystem of customers and partners, and the most proven operating and security expertise, Cal Poly is well positioned to offer a best in class student experience.

Faced with aging IT and the need to expand its infrastructure, Cal Poly is transforming its IT operations by going all-in on AWS. By moving to AWS, Cal Poly is avoiding an $8-10 million data center build, and in addition, estimates saving $3.5 million on its current infrastructure costs over the next three years. Cal Poly is migrating all core applications to AWS, including learning management systems (LMS), payroll, database services, mobile applications, data warehouse, content management service, security applications, student scheduling and advising services, among others. Cal Poly will also launch the "Cal Poly Digital Transformation Hub, Powered by AWS," a collaboration that will help government agencies across California move to the cloud by developing technology solutions designed to address the unique digital transformation challenges public sector agencies face.

"Cal Poly's motto is 'Learn by Doing,' and as an institution focused on technology, what better way to embody that than by transforming our own IT infrastructure and going all-in with the world's leading cloud provider, AWS? Because AWS offers the broadest and deepest set of functionality and superior performance and security, we'll be able to leverage the latest and greatest technologies as we innovate on behalf of our students," said Jeffrey Armstrong, President, Cal Poly. "We're also very excited to launch the Cal Poly Digital Transformation Hub powered by AWS. As a public institution based in California, we're thrilled to have the opportunity to team with AWS to help other public organizations solve their digital challenges using the power of the cloud."

"As the leading cloud provider with over a decade of experience, we've seen educational institutions across the world benefit from AWS's cost savings, scalability, and agility," said Teresa Carlson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector at AWS. "We're so pleased that Cal Poly raised the bar by not only moving its infrastructure to the cloud, but also working with AWS to launch the Cal Poly Digital Transformation Hub, giving an opportunity for its students to also use cloud technology and have an even broader impact on citizens. This is a great example of how technology can act as a catalyst to help make the world a better place."

