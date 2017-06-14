SureCall Announces Next Evolution in Cellular Signal Booster Technology with Award-Winning Force5 2.0

FREMONT, Calif. SPECIAL TO INFOCOMM Â SureCall, the premium signal booster manufacturer, today announced the availability of its Force5 2.0 cellular signal booster. Designed to increase cellular signal inside of commercial buildings, the award winning Force5 2.0 improves connectivity and is a cost effective alternative to a DAS system.

A complete 5-band solution, the Force5 2.0 boosts voice, text, and 4G LTE data signals for all North American carriers, resulting in fewer dropped and missed calls and improved 4G LTE data performance for more than 100 simultaneous users. With a maximum gain of 72 dB, the Force5 2.0 covers 25,000 sq. ft. in typical conditions and up to 100,000 sq. ft. in ideal conditions. With its built-in Sentry Remote Monitoring system, the Force5 2.0 is the first consumer booster that allows integrators or building owners to remotely monitor and control the system through an AndroidÂ® or iPhoneÂ® app, or a web portal allowing integrators to optimize performance, troubleshoot the installation, and provide general maintenance and servicing as a long-term contract. Additionally, the Force5 2.0 features automatic gain control, which provides the maximum allowable downlink power resulting in a larger coverage area.

"With the majority of the American population owning a mobile device of some kind - about 95 percent, according to a recent study - mobile connectivity is more important than ever," said Hongtao Zhan , CEO of SureCall. "The Force5 2.0 is a major step forward in booster innovation. In addition to giving increased connectivity to customers, the Force5 2.0 with built-in Sentry hardware and software gives installers the ability to remotely manage the booster to ensure continuously seamless mobile connectivity and increase customer satisfaction."

In addition to value-added features for users, a monthly subscription of the Sentry software provides SureCall installers with the ability to earn recurring revenue along with the one-time installation projects.

"Remote monitoring has allowed us to service clients more promptly, creating a relationship that extends beyond the installation of the booster, " said Shane Gidcumb at Hixxa Communications. "Built-in Sentry makes this valuable feature a fundamental part of our client communications, allowing us to streamline and optimize the booster to fit the client needs more efficiently."

The Force5 2.0 will be available early July starting at $3,510 MSRP. Monthly subscriptions for Sentry monitoring are determined by the installer. As with all SureCall boosters, the Force5 2.0 is covered by an industry-best three-year warranty. To learn more about SureCall and its line of cellular boosters, or find an installer in your area, visit www.SureCall.com.

About SureCall Founded in 2001, SureCall is the multi-patented, award-winning industry leader in cell phone signal boosters, combining high quality technology with innovative designs to create award-winning boosters that dramatically improve cell phone reception for homes, cars and businesses. Major players in the hospitality, automotive, technology and industrial fields, along with institutions like NASA and academic institutions such as Stanford and Duke , trust SureCall's FCC-approved boosters to make their signals go the distance.

