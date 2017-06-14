ShareStream Introduces Mobile App For Video Capture

ShareStream Education ("ShareStream"), a leading provider of online video and media management solutions for education, announced today the launch of ShareStream Capture, a native mobile app for video capture. ShareStream users at campuses worldwide who are granted the required privileges will now be able to record, upload and share media content from mobile devices with ease.

ShareStream Mobile Capture integrates seamlessly with the ShareStream Video Platform, a campus-wide media management solution for the full lifecycle of media.

David Weinstein, ShareStream's CEO, said, "Video recording and sharing functionality is widespread outside of academic institutions' sites and systems. ShareStream Capture now enables universities and colleges to provide this functionality fully integrated with higher-education internal systems in order to serve key educational workflows and use cases."

The ShareStream Native App for Mobile Capture is an ideal solution for:

The ShareStream Video Capture App is part of the sequential rollout of ShareStream Next, the next generation of the ShareStream Online Video Platform (OVP). ShareStream's new app is currently in closed beta at academic institutions in four countries across three continents. ShareStream anticipates that the app will be generally available to ShareStream clients running the ShareStream Next release prior to the start of the 2017 Fall Semester.

To learn more about ShareStream's mobile app for video capture, click here.

About ShareStream Education

ShareStream is a leader in online video and media management solutions for education and professional development. The ShareStream Video Platform fulfills rising demand from educational institutions and enterprises for integrating video-hosting and streaming-media services into instructional technology, the library, distance learning, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and campus communications. ShareStream's technology was developed in collaboration with Georgetown University, and is now widely deployed around the world.