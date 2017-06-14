Cvent Continues Strong Growth, Expands Team, and Opens New International Offices

TYSONS, Va. &Cvent, Inc., the market leader in cloud based meetings, events and travel technology, today announced strong company growth that includes an intention to hire 200 employees by the end of 2017 and a new office expansion strategy to fuel its continued customer growth.

"At Cvent, we have a strong track record of delivering robust year-over-year growth in the huge and largely untapped market for meetings, events and travel technology. 2017 has continued to propel growth, as we have expanded the platform to now include Cvent Passkey and Business Transient solutions. We also have announced new innovations in our Event Cloud with the new Cvent Flex, and on our Hospitality Cloud with the new Cvent Supplier Network and Business Intelligence," said Reggie Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Cvent. "Recruiting talent has always been a priority for Cvent, and as an entrepreneur and CEO, I'm incredibly passionate about job creation. This year, we are looking to hire more than 200 people around the world to meet our increased growth, and we've opened new offices in APAC in order to meet the demand in that region."

Specific growth highlights include:

"We see that there is a huge opportunity for us to continue leading the industry in innovation for both the buyers and suppliers of the meetings and events industry. Each day, more planners and hotels are discovering Cvent, while an increasing number of current customers are leveraging additional elements of the Cvent platform to increase event ROI and group business profitability," continued Aggarwal.

