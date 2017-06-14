Viptela to Discuss Cloudifying the Network at WAN Summit

Viptela, the Software Defined WAN (SD WAN) company, announced today that its vice president of product management Chandro Prasad will participate on an expert panel at the upcoming WAN Summit in San Jose, California.

Chandro Prasad, vice president of product management for Viptela, has more than 20 years of networking industry experience with Cisco, Nortel Networks and other leading technology vendors.

The panel will be moderated by Paul Brodsky, senior analyst for TeleGeography.

In this expert panel, "Cloudify the WAN - How to Adapt your WAN to Accommodate Cloud-Based Applications" the speakers will explore the evolution that is required for the WAN to provide a superior cloud user experience. Chandro Prasad will discuss lessons learned from Viptela's SD-WAN cloud transformation deployments with Fortune 1000 companies, including best practices for:

About Viptela Viptela provides Fabric technology that Enterprises and Service Providers use to deliver a superior user to application experience. The solution is a single platform that enables multiple critical use-cases: including SD-WAN, Cloud, Network-as-a-Service and Application user experiences. It is a cloud delivered, secure, scalable, open and simple to deploy platform that is in use at thousands of sites, and is the most deployed solution by Global Fortune-1000 enterprises. Major carriers including Verizon and Singtel are using the Viptela Fabric to deliver network-as-a-service offerings to businesses. The company has been named a 2016 Red Herring Global 100 Company and CRN Tech Innovator. Viptela is backed by Sequoia Capital, Redline Capital and Northgate Capital. For more information, visit: viptela.com or follow us on Twitter @viptela.