GBH Global Services Launches the Industry's First Vendor Agnostic Predictive Monitoring Solution for Unified Communication and Collaboration

ORLANDO, Fla.Â GBH Global Services (GBH), a leading provider of advanced, enterprise class video collaboration solutions, today announced the commercial availability of GBH Visibility, a first of its kind predictive monitoring solution for unified communication and collaboration (UCC) systems. Leveraging patented, proprietary technology innovated by GBH, Visibility proactively monitors the performance of enterprise wide audio and video appliance endpoints and quality of service, enabling users to view the health of their entire UCC system in a single location.

"We are thrilled to unveil this industry-first addition to our comprehensive cloud-based managed services portfolio," stated Jose De La Paz , GBH chief operating officer. "Specifically designed to meet the needs of often under-resourced enterprise IT teams, GBH Visibility simplifies and streamlines their ability to ensure quality of service for UCC systems across the company from one centralized location. With our subscription model, which requires zero up-front investment, businesses of all sizes will reap the benefits of our vendor-agnostic solution."

According to GBH's TechShield Service, in 2016 alone, 70 percent of reported quality-of-service issues related to video conferencing were associated with network performance, unplugged components and deferred software updates. Previously, IT and telecom teams had to rely on in-house field personnel to manually inspect system set up in the case of failures, costing time and money for the business.

GBH Visibility delivers a "single pane of glass" view of the health of the entire video estate, regardless of hardware vendor. With proactive monitoring, real-time alerts of device problems and robust reporting and analytics, technical support teams are equipped to better serve their internal clients and ensure seamless UCC experiences. Among the notable features of GBH Visibility are:

"At GBH, we are uniquely qualified to deliver this first-of-its-kind solution for UCC visibility. Based on years of experience, our end-to-end expertise spans all aspects of the unified communication ecosystem, from the hardware components and integrated system design and management to video interoperability, monitoring and analytics," added De La Paz. "GBH Visibility is the latest addition to our holistic suite of cloud-based unified communications solutions as a service, all delivered with the aim of ensuring the highest quality user experience."

The company introduced GBH Visibility at InfoComm 2017, the leading conference and tradeshow for the commercial audiovisual industry worldwide, which takes place today through June 16 in Orlando . To learn more, stop by the GBH booth, #3288, or visit www.gbh.com/visibility.

About GBH Global Services GBH Global Services believes in the power of seamless collaboration to help businesses thrive. Fully committed to client success and with a relentless drive to innovate, GBH provides streamlined user experiences. The company taps its unique perspective on unified communication and collaboration solutions, a cloud-based product portfolio and patented intellectual property to advance its customers' vision. To learn more about GBH, visit www.gbh.com.

