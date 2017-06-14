Reinvented SAPÂ® SuccessFactorsÂ® Mobile Delivers Unmatched Employee Experience

Â SAP SEÂ (NYSE SAP) today announced a completely new design of the SAPÂ SuccessFactorsÂ Mobile app for iOS, to be made available on the Apple App Store later this month. Driven by the partnership between Apple and SAP, the new iOS design will help revolutionize the HR experience for employees and managers, increasing engagement and impact of the SAP SuccessFactors human capital management (HCM) solutions across more than 47 million users worldwide. This announcement was made at SuccessConnectÂ in London taking place June 12 14 at the ExCel London.

Mobile access is critical in today's digital workforce, where success depends on being faster, smarter and more connected than the competition. SAP SuccessFactors Mobile helps to increase business agility by providing instant access to HR services across the SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite, eliminating unnecessary delays when employees are on the go. HR can now deliver a differentiated employee and manager experience that is continuous, live, intelligent and connected. By putting people at the heart of digital transformation in the workplace, employees are more engaged and productive.

"Brooks Brothers is the longest-running retailer in the United States , and we take a lot of pride in our history of putting people first - both customers and our associates," said Justin Watras , director of Talent Management and Organizational Effectiveness at Brooks Brothers. "As a brand pursuing rapid global expansion, our talent strategy has had to be aggressive and transformational. We've added new functionality nearly every quarter, and SAP SuccessFactors solutions continue to raise the bar - mobile being a big part of that. Giving our leaders and staff the ability to conduct HR processes - whether it's accessing the organizational chart, approving transactions, sending onboarding materials or providing performance feedback - from any device has really driven efficiencies and elevated our performance culture."

"Our digital transformation strongly involves HR with our 'Mobile and Cloud First' approach based on SAP SuccessFactors solutions," said AleÅ¡ DrÃ¡bek, chief digital and disruption officer at Conrad Electronic. "We believe our employees should be able to work from anywhere, anytime. As an electronics retailer looking to increase the number of products from 750,000 to 10 million in the B2B market in just a couple of years, remaining an attractive employer in the region is critical. SAP SuccessFactors solutions - all optimized for mobile - not only save time and empower users, but they also take the workforce and HR into the future to support the company's overall digitalization."

The SAP SuccessFactors Mobile app has been redesigned by combining the award-winning SAP FioriÂ® user experience with a best-in-class Apple iOS experience. Updates now available to SAP SuccessFactors Mobile users include:

"Consumer technology now sets the baseline for workplace technology," said James Harvey , global head of Engineering and Service Delivery Operations at SAP SuccessFactors.* "Employees are demanding intuitive, easy-to-use tools to do their work, connect and communicate. The SAP SuccessFactors Mobile app gives employees on-demand access to our industry-leading solutions from their device of choice. We're excited about our partnership with Apple because it takes our commitment to meeting employees where they are a step further so we can truly help companies maximize productivity, engagement and passion."

To learn more about SAP SuccessFactors Mobile, check out the product page here and the video here.

For more information, visit the SAP SuccessFactors website or the SAP News Center. Follow SAP SuccessFactors solutions on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and SAP at @sapnews.

*SAP SuccessFactors is a brand name launched in January 2016 and is used here to mean the offerings, employees, and business of acquired company SuccessFactors, which continues to be our legal entity until integration with SAP is complete.

