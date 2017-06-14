Mesosphere Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Mesosphere the creators of DC OS, a premier platform for building and running data rich, containerized applications was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "technology pioneers," a selection of the world's most innovative companies. Founded by engineers from Germany and co headquartered in San Francisco and Hamburg, Germany , Mesosphere is leading the enterprise transformation toward distributed computing and hybrid cloud.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers community are early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The 30 technology pioneers that made it to the final selection are active in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, biotechnology, blockchain, cybersecurity, the (industrial) internet of things, and other pioneering technologies.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Florian Leibert of Mesosphere will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed "Summer Davos " will be held in Dalian, China , June 27-29 . Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos , in January 2018 , and continue to participate in dedicated Technology Pioneer community events in the course of the next two years.

"We welcome Mesosphere in this group of extraordinary pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor , Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "We hope that thanks to this selection, the World Economic Forum can facilitate greater collaboration with business leaders, governments, civil society and other relevant individuals to accelerate the development of technological solutions to the world's greatest challenges."

"It's a great honor for Mesosphere to be acknowledged by the World Economic Forum as a technology pioneer," said Florian Leibert , CEO of Mesosphere. "We live in a time of dramatic change, as characterized by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Rapid changes in information technology make possible digital transformation, within enterprises and governments, as well as broadly across society. Our datacenter operating system (DC/OS) provides a fundamental building block in bringing about this transformation. This recognition means that we are on the right track for helping to foster the new connected economy."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. Notable members of the committee include Geoffrey Moore (Adviser, Geoffrey Moore Consulting, USA ), Yossi Vardi (Chairman, International Technologies, Israel ) and Lee Sang-Yup (Distinguished Professor and Dean, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea). The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Scribd, Spotify, Twitter and Wikimedia.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers17. More information on past winners can be found here.

About Mesosphere: Mesosphere is leading the enterprise transformation toward distributed computing and hybrid cloud. Mesosphere DC/OS is the premier platform for building, deploying, and elastically scaling modern applications and big data. DC/OS makes running containers, data services, and microservices easy across your own hardware and cloud instances. Mesosphere was founded in 2013 by the architects of hyperscale infrastructures at Airbnb and Twitter and the co-creator of Apache Mesos. Mesosphere is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York and Hamburg, Germany . Mesosphere's investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Microsoft.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

