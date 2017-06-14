Smart bolsters LTE and WiFi services along EDSA

Smart Wifi is also available in high traffic areas, such as tourist spots, hospitals, schools, city halls, malls, as well as major hangout places across the country aptly called Smart Spots. Learn more about super speed Smart Wifi at smart.com.ph smartwifi and follow updates on Smart s official accounts on Facebook (www.facebook.com SmartCommunications), Twitter and Instagram ( LiveSmart).Â

In cooperation with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Smart recently launched carrier-grade Smart Wifi service in the MRT stations and along the stretch of EDSA to improve the mobile network experience of commuters traveling across the country’s busiest highway.

In addition to Wifi connectivity on the 13 MRT platforms, Smart Wifi will also power connections on the street level along EDSA even between MRT stations, providing commuters with a seamless mobile experience, regardless of their network.

Smart Wifi, with a backhaul capacity of up to one gigabit per second, can support up to 3,000 connected users with robust Wifi connectivity. The deployment of Smart Wifi complements Smart’s continued LTE rollout, which aims to improve indoor coverage, as well as increase capacity of Smart’s cell sites to handle more calls, texts, and ever-increasing mobile data traffic.

Cutting-edge infrastructure for nation-building

“PLDT and Smart are committed to building cutting-edge digital ICT infrastructure, expanding both fixed and wireless networks, and making these available to Filipinos today in support for the government’s vision of a globally competitive country ready for the future,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman and CEO of PLDT and Smart.

“Through these investments, we are preparing for the coming of 5G, the Gigabit Society, and the Internet of Things,” Pangilinan added.

“Smart Wifi’s deployment along the country’s busiest avenue aims to uplift the quality of life in the Metro by making high-speed Internet as accessible to as many people as possible,” said Juan Victor Hernandez, Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise for PLDT and SMART.

“With the Smart Wifi rollout on EDSA, we are providing highest class data architecture connectivity for the thousands of commuters who pass through the MRT stations and ply the stretch of EDSA traffic every day, so they can boost their daily productivity ,” said Eric R. Alberto, PLDT Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue officer.

“This rollout goes hand-in-hand with our efforts to improve LTE service nationwide. This simultaneous expansion of Smart Wifi and Smart LTE is a testament to Smart’s commitment to provide our subscribers with the best wireless data experience like never before,” Alberto added.'

PLDT and Smart have committed to make LTE progressively available to 95% of the country’s cities and municipalities by the end of 2018.

Smart Wifi in airports, transport hubs

PLDT and Smart have already deployed carrier-grade Smart Wifi service at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), at the Light Railway Transit, and in key regional airports, seaports and transport hubs all over the country.

It has also been deployed in high-traffic areas such as tourist spots, hospitals, schools, city halls and malls, among others

Passengers waiting for the MRT or riding vehicles traversing EDSA can surf like never before on Smart’s super speed Wifi regardless of their network. The Smart Wifi service is free for the first 30 minutes, without data cap. Load cards can be purchased to extend user sessions for P20 for 2 hours, valid for 2 days; and P50 for 10 hours, valid for 5 days. Smart subscribers can topup for as low as P10, for 30 minutes, valid for 1 day.