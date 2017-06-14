UMC Restructures Executive Team

UMC (NYSE UMC TWSE 2303), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that its board of directors has appointed senior vice presidents SC Chien and Jason Wang as co presidents of the company, following Po Wen Yen's retirement as UMC CEO. The co presidents are collectively accountable for the overall performance of UMC, and will report to Chairman Stan Hung directly. The transition will become effective immediately.

"Co-presidents Chien and Wang bring complimentary experience and capabilities to enable UMC to have the best minds committed to our most critical decisions and execution ability," said Chairman Hung. "With their respective roles clearly defined, I anticipate a very smooth transition as we enter the next stage of UMC's growth. Our priorities going forward will include a high degree of customer focus, consistent operational excellence, clear investment strategy, and maximizing shareholder value."

Chairman Hung continued, "We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to CEO Yen for his 30+ years of dedicated service. Under his leadership, UMC has established a solid foundation and legacy for our co-presidents to build upon, and we wish him all the best on his retirement as he continues to provide his knowledge, experience, and service to our community and society."

CEO Yen commented, "It has been a rewarding opportunity to have helped UMC evolve during my five years as the company's CEO. I am honored to have worked with an exceptionally dedicated and skilled team of executives and managers to bring benefits to UMC and its customers, and firmly believe in the company's positive direction going forward. I have worked closely with Mr. Chien and Mr. Wang for many years, and am convinced in their ability to lead UMC to new heights as co-presidents. Meanwhile, after my retirement, I look forward to further increasing my involvement in social and charitable activities in order to bring heightened awareness to the importance of mutual prosperity with our surrounding environment and society."

The responsibilities of the co-presidents will be structured as follows:

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry that provides advanced IC production for applications spanning every major sector of the electronics industry.

