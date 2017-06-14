Top 5 Vendors in the Automotive Connected Car Platform Market From 2017 to 2021: Technavio

Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global automotive connected car platform market report. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the global automotive connected car platform market will reach USD 8.47 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 11%. The connected car technology is a vital development in the automotive industry, and the rising demand for connectivity solutions is allowing the connected car adoption to increase significantly compared to the growth of the passenger car segment. For instance, the connected car market is expected to grow about 10 times faster in terms of CAGR than the overall passenger car market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive connected car platform market has the presence of many vendors, and the market is witnessing the introduction of new players, owing to the rising demand for connected car technologies across the world. Hence, the competition among the players is expected to intensify further during the forecast period.

"The increasing integration of smartphones with vehicles to enhance the in-vehicle experience of both the passengers and the driver is expected to push the demand for in-vehicle infotainment and telematics systems," says Neelam Barua, a lead automotive electronics research analyst from Technavio.

Regulations for emergency response systems like eCall are expected to fuel the demand for the automotive connected car platform during the forecast period. For instance, Cisco Jasper is gaining prominence in the automotive connected car platform market as Cisco is expanding aggressively to collaborate with OEMs for the adoption of the connected car platform.

Top five automotive connected car platform market vendors

Cisco Jasper

Cisco Jasper is a global Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider and is formed after Cisco acquired Jasper Technologies in 2016 for USD 1.4 billion. Now, Cisco Jasper is an IoT cloud business unit within Cisco. The platform is designed by the company to help companies deploy IoT worldwide.

AT&T

AT&T is a multinational telecommunications conglomerate based in Texas, US. Currently, it is the 12th largest company in the world as per revenue and the largest telecommunications company in the world in terms of revenue.

Microsoft

Microsoft develops, licenses, and supports software products and services and designs and sells hardware worldwide. Its Windows and Windows Live division provides PC OSs that comprise Windows 8 OS, Windows Live suite of applications and Web services, and PC hardware products.

Airbiquity

Airbiquity is a software product company that is into the development of telematics and other solutions for the automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes software and data management, service management, safety and security, intelligent vehicle solutions, electric vehicle solutions, and fleet management solutions.

Bright Box

Bright Box is the global software and hardware vendor that is specialized in the development of connected car products based on the cutting-edge technologies of Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Its main customers in automotive OEMs include KIA, Hyundai, Nissan, Infiniti, Honda, and Toyota. It offers three solutions: the telematic platform, mobile solutions, and big data services.

