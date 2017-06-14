Cloudera Named SD Times 100 Award Winner for Fifth Consecutive Year

PALO ALTO, Calif.Â Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE CLDR), the leading provider of the modern platform for machine learning and advanced analytics, announced it was named an SD Times 100 Winner in the Big Data & Analytics category for 2017. The SD Times 100 identifies the industry's top leaders, innovators and influencers across a broad range of categories. This is the fifth consecutive year that Cloudera has been selected as a winner since the award's inception in 2013.

According to SD Times, Cloudera was chosen because it "makes the mountain of big data look like a much more manageable molehill" with machine learning capabilities that advance the Internet of Things (IoT) , cybersecurity , data science and cloud, with the recent addition of Altus .

"Cloudera's mission from the very beginning was to help companies quickly and easily gain value from the rising growth of data to do things that weren't possible before and we created the most innovative platform to accomplish that," said Amr Awadallah , chief technology officer at Cloudera. "Today, with our customers, we are reimagining what's possible with data, ranging from behavioral-based analytics for cybersecurity, IoT and cloud-based agility for smart cities and machine learning algorithms to advance patient care."

The annual SD Times 100 Awards carefully selects innovators in 11 different categories, including ALM & Development Tools, APIs, Libraries & Frameworks, Big Data and Analytics, Database and Database Management, DevOps, Influencers, IT Ops, Security & Performance, Testing, The Cloud and User Experience. The editors of SD Times factor in each company's offerings, reputation and "buzz" within the industry. The SD Times 100 looks for companies that have determined a direction that developers followed, that advance the software development art and clearly distinguish itself as a leader in its category.

Cloudera also won in 2016 , 2015 , 2014 and since the award began in 2013 . See other notable industry accolades for Cloudera.

About Cloudera Cloudera delivers the modern platform for machine learning and advanced analytics built on the latest open source technologies. The world's leading organizations trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems by efficiently capturing, storing, processing and analyzing vast amounts of data. Learn more at cloudera.com .

