Intelsat Partners with Globecast to Expand International 24-Hour News Platform, TRT World, into the Americas and Asia

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced that Globecast signed a multi year agreement with the company to distribute the English version of TRT World in high definition format to cable outlets in Asia and the Americas via the Intelsat 20 and Intelsat 21 satellites using IntelsatOneÂ terrestrial fiber and teleport services.

Globecast is expanding its longstanding relationship with Intelsat to distribute TRT World content to Asia and Latin America on Intelsat's highly penetrated video neighborhoods. Intelsat 20, located at 68.5 East degrees, is the leading distribution and Direct-to-Home distribution platform serving Africa and the Indian Ocean region. Intelsat 21, located at 302 degrees East, is one of four satellites comprising Intelsat's powerful video neighborhoods serving the Latin America region.

"It is our goal to provide our customers with efficient distribution into new growth markets around the world. Intelsat's globalized network, and its highly penetrated video neighborhoods, provide maximum viewers for our content owners," said Philippe Bernard, CEO at Globecast.

Deputy Director General of TRT Ibrahim Eren stated that it is important for TRT World to be available on Intelsat 20 and 21. "Intelsat is renowned for its advanced fleet of satellites and overall expertise in the business. Through their help, coupled with sophisticated technology from Globecast, we're delighted to expand TRT World to millions of viewers across the Americas and Asia."

"A valued partner, Globecast's relationship with Intelsat spans many years and many continents," said Rhys Morgan, Intelsat's Managing Director, Europe. "We continue to invest in our media neighborhoods to ensure that we can support the growth of customers, such as Globecast and TRT World, who distribute new high definition programming around the world. We welcome TRT World to the Intelsat network and the nearly 5,000 channels we deliver globally."

