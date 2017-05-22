API Technologies to Exhibit at the International Microwave Symposium in Honolulu June 6-8

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. API Technologies Corp., ("API" or "the Company"), a leading provider of high performance RF and microwave signal conditioning and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, will showcase a variety of the Company's latest high reliability solutions at the 2017 IEEE MTT S International Microwave Symposium (IMS). API will be in booth 718 for the exhibition, which takes place June 4 9 at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, HI .

In support of IMS 2017's focus on 5G Technologies, API will be exhibiting microelectronic, component and subsystem-level examples of flexible, high frequency product platforms designed to adapt to the emerging ultra-high bandwidth, 5G needs of the wireless telecommunications industry.

API will demonstrate its expertise in multi-disciplined vertical integration by showcasing a variety of complex assemblies, configurable product families and standard platforms which provide a competitive advantage to systems integrators by delivering improvements to overall performance across the block diagram.

To address the emerging needs in the electronics market for reduced size, weight and power consumption (SWaP) solutions, the Company will also be promoting its high packing density, miniaturized solutions designed to achieve some of the smallest footprints in the industry. A new product platform to be featured at the show, API Technologies' OPTO-FireTM, a U.K. designed and manufactured high speed micro-optical transceiver, addresses the need for a retrofit solution designed to significantly reduce size and weight requirements in airborne, naval, and renewable energy applications. The OPTO-Fire "optic core" offers a replacement for traditional copper cabling while delivering improved data transfer performance.

Additionally, the Company will display custom and customizable high performance solutions for mission critical applications that demand uninterrupted performance and uncompromised reliability.

"IMS is an ideal venue for API to showcase our ability to support customers on every level, from components to subsystem solutions" said Don Barnas , Vice President Worldwide Sales, API Technologies. "Through our participation in the event, we look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of the emerging needs and challenges facing customers and developing new insights into next-generation strategic programs supported by the RF and microwave industry."

In addition to showcasing its solutions in the exhibit space, API will be presenting Configurable Octave Bandwidth Synthesizers as part of the Microwave Application Seminars (MicroApps) Program. The Company's presentation on this standard product platform designed for adaptability and ease of integration will be held on Thursday, June 8 at 11 a.m. in the MicroApps Theater.

