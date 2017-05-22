Industry’s Premier Identity Conference Charts Future of Intelligent Identity, Chicago, June 19-22

Today the Cloud Identity Summit announced its keynote presenters and sponsors for the event in Chicago, June 19 22, 2017. Widely recognized as the leading conference for all things Identity, CIS will welcome more than 1500 attendees, including industry thought leaders, CXOs, executives and Identity and Security professionals to the family friendly gathering. This year's focus is "Intelligent Identity." For more information or to register, visit the event website.

Big Thinkers Address Key Issues

CIS will feature more than 150 sessions and masterclasses, with keynote presentations from some of the world's most influential software and cloud companies and other widely-recognized thought leaders from companies such as Aetna, Capital One, Comcast, GE and TIAA, including:

"As cloud and mobile trends mature and new topics emerge, all roads continue to lead to identity," said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. "I'm excited about everything this conference has to offer this year, from top-notch voices like Valerie Plame to technology vendor and solution provider sponsors like Optiv, Google and Microsoft. There is something for everyone at CIS."

Leading Sponsors Promote the Industry

CIS has attracted leading vendors in identity and security to sponsor the event. In addition to Ping Identity sponsoring as the host, Optiv, Google and Microsoft have secured the top sponsorship levels at the event, and industry heavyweights such as KMPG and Accenture are also event sponsors. The full list of sponsors is listed here.

"It's exciting to see so many new sponsors supporting Cloud Identity Summit," said Brian Bell, CMO, Ping Identity. "Gathering a diverse group of industry heavyweights - from large companies like IBM, RSA, Salesforce and AWS to focused identity players such as IDMWORKS, Radiant Logic and ThreatMetrix - in a single location is one of the things that makes CIS such a worthwhile gathering."

About the Cloud Identity Summit

