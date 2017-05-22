Innovation Award Honorees Announced for CES Asia 2017

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the Innovation Award Honorees for CES Asia 2017. New this year, the Innovation Awards program is intended to call on the distinguished history of the CES Innovation Awards program and honors products that demonstrate amazing ingenuity, unique features and quality designs. Owned and produced by the CTA and co produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer tech industry in Asia.

The products were evaluated by technology industry experts from around the globe - tech analysts, designers, engineers and members of the media - who assessed submissions across 19 product categories. Each product was evaluated by a judging team based on engineering, aesthetic, design quality, intended function and unique features. The honored products will be displayed on-site at CES Asia in the Innovation Awards Showcase, presented by Suning, in Hall N4 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

"The products showcased by the innovation award honorees are a testament to the level of tech innovation slated to be introduced to the Asian market during CES Asia 2017," says Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. "These ground-breaking products reinforce CES Asia's unique platform where companies can brand and launch their new products and services from an array of industries."

The CES Asia 2017 Innovation Award Honorees:

More than 400 companies are already slated to exhibit including 3M, Audio-Technica, Baidu, BMW, BYD, Carl Zeiss, Changhong Electric, China Mobile, Continental, Digital China, DJI, Dynaudio, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Gibson Brands, Goertek, Haier, Harman, Hisense, Honda, Huawei, Hyundai, JD.com, Konka Group, Mercedes-Benz, Monster, NavInfo, NEVS, Onkyo, OnStar, OtterBox, Pioneer, PPTV, Samsung, Scosche, Segway, Suning, Tencent, United States Postal Service, UPS, Valeo, Volvo, Voxx, Wacom and Yuneec. Ultimately, CES Asia 2017 is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees and more than 1,100 global media to cover the latest tech innovation across 19 product categories, including major growth areas such as drones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual reality.

For more information on the CES Asia 2017 Innovation Awards program, including photos and descriptions of all honorees, visit CES Asia Innovation Awards.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

