Agilent Technologies Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE Â A) today reported revenue of $1.10 billion, up 8 percent year over year (up 9 percent on a core basis(2)) for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2017.

Second-quarter GAAP net income was $164 million, or $0.50 per share. Last year's second-quarter GAAP net income was $91 million, or $0.28 per share.

During the second quarter, Agilent had intangible amortization of $31 million, acquisition and integration costs of $7 million, and $2 million in other costs. Excluding these items and a tax benefit of $17 million, Agilent reported second-quarter non-GAAP net income of $187 million, or $0.58 per share(1).

"The Agilent team delivered another excellent quarter," said Mike McMullen, Agilent President and CEO. "Both revenue and earnings per share exceeded the high range of guidance. We saw a strong pick up in the Chemical and Energy business after modest gains last quarter, and strong growth in Pharma and Europe also contributed to the upside."

"We continue to deliver on our long-term focus of driving above market growth, expanding operating margins, and deploying capital in a balanced manner," he added. "Looking ahead, we are confident in our company's prospects, and we are raising our full-year core revenue growth and earnings expectations."

Second-quarter revenue of $523 million from Agilent's Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) grew 6 percent year over year (up 6 percent on a core basis(2)), with double-digit growth in chemical and energy, pharma and environmental markets. LSAG's operating margin for the quarter was 21.1 percent.

Second-quarter revenue of $378 million from Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) grew 9 percent year over year (up 10 percent on a core basis(2)). Both services and consumables continued to see solid growth across all geographies. ACG's operating margin for the quarter was 21.6 percent.

Second-quarter revenue of $201 million from Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) grew 13 percent year over year (up 13 percent on a core basis(2)) led by pharma and diagnostic and clinical end-markets. DGG's operating margin for the quarter was 24.2 percent.

Agilent expects third-quarter 2017 revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Third-quarter non-GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.49 to $0.51 per share(3).

For fiscal year 2017, Agilent expects revenue of $4.36 billion to $4.38 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $2.15 to $2.21 per share(3). The guidance is based on April 28, 2017 currency exchange rates.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A), a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets, is the premier laboratory partner for a better world. Agilent works with customers in more than 100 countries, providing instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. Agilent generated revenue of $4.20 billion in fiscal 2016. The company employs about 13,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

Agilent's management will present more details about its second-quarter FY2017 financial results on a conference call with investors today at 1:30 p.m. PT. This event will be webcast live in listen-only mode. Listeners may log on at www.investor.agilent.com and select "Q2 2017 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call" in the "News & Events Calendar of Events" section. The webcast will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

Additional information regarding financial results can be found at www.investor.agilent.com by selecting "Financial Results" in the "Financial Information" section.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 4:30 p.m. PST today through May 29, 2017 by dialing +1 800-585-8367 (or +1 404-537-3406 from outside the United States) and entering pass code 8574751.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding Agilent's future revenue, earnings and profitability; planned new products; market trends; the future demand for the company's products and services; customer expectations; and revenue and non-GAAP earnings guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2017. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of our customers' businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing, and the risk that we are not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities.

In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that our cost-cutting initiatives will impair our ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on our operations, our markets and our ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of our supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2017. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent's management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share primarily excludes the impacts of acquisition and integration costs, transformation initiatives, business exit and divestiture costs, non-cash intangibles amortization, and pension settlement and curtailment gains. We also exclude any tax benefits that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or is not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. A reconciliation between non-GAAP net income and GAAP net income is set forth on page 6 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure.

(2) Core revenue growth excludes the impact of currency, the NMR business and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Core revenue is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation between Q2 FY17 GAAP revenue and core revenue is set forth on page 8 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure. Core revenue growth as projected for full fiscal year 2017 excludes the impact of currency, the NMR business and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Most of these exclude amounts that pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided.

(3) Non-GAAP earnings per share as projected for Q3 FY17 and full fiscal year 2017 excludes primarily the future impact of acquisition and integration costs, pension settlement gain, and non-cash intangibles amortization. We also exclude any tax benefits that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or is not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Most of these excluded amounts that pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided. Future amortization of intangibles is expected to be approximately $30 million per quarter.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Further technology, corporate citizenship and executive news is available on the Agilent news site at www.agilent.com/go/news.

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

%

Total costs and expenses

(6

Â Â April 30,Â Â

2016(a)

Current assets:

Total current assets

Total current liabilities

Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 125 million shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

Common stock; $0.01 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 321 million shares at April 30, 2017 and 614 million shares at October 31, 2016, issued

Treasury stock at cost; zero shares at April 30, 2017 and 290 million shares at October 31, 2016

Three Months

2016

(0.05

Business exit and divestiture costs include costs associated with the exit of the NMR business and the divestiture of the XRD business.

Transformational initiatives include expenses associated with targeted cost reduction activities such as manufacturing transfers, small site consolidations, reorganizations, insourcing or outsourcing of activities. Such costs may include move and relocation costs, one-time termination benefits and other one-time reorganization costs.

Acquisition and Integration costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Such acquisition costs may include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. Such integration costs may include expenses directly related to integration of business and facility operations, the transfer of assets and intellectual property, information technology systems and infrastructure and other employee-related costs.

Pension curtailment gain resulted from certain retirement plans benefit reductions.

Pension settlement gain resulted from transfer of the substitutional portion of our Japanese pension plan to the government.

Other includes certain legal costs and settlements in addition to other miscellaneous adjustments.

Our management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of our core businesses, to estimate future core performance and to compensate employees. Since management finds this measure to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results "through the eyes" of management in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information facilitates our management's internal comparisons to our historical operating results as well as to the operating results of our competitors.

Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

RECONCILIATIONS OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT EXCLUDING THE NMR BUSINESS,

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTITURES AND THE IMPACT OF CURRENCY ADJUSTMENTS (CORE)

Year-over-Year

GAAP Revenue by Segment

Q2'17

Year-over-Year % Change

Non-GAAP

Currency Adjustments

Currency-Adjusted (a)

Non GAAP Revenue by Segment

Year-over-Year % Change

Year-over-Year Change