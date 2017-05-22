CoreDial Taps Google Machine Learning to Create Competitive Voice Offering for Channel Partners

CoreDial, LLC, a leading SaaS platform provider enabling channel delivery of cloud communications, today announced the addition of voice to text transcription to its SwitchConnex platform. This announcement was recently introduced to CoreDial partners at its PartnerConnex event in Philadelphia. CoreDial is leveraging the Google Cloud Speech API that offers improved accuracy over traditional solutions. CoreDial is giving its partners a competitive edge with higher performing solutions to deploy high demand services from one seamless platform.

CoreDial's voice-to-text solution will initially allow businesses to have voicemails automatically transcribed and sent to them via the CoreDial ClickConnex mobile app or email notifications. The transcription engine is based on Google's artificial intelligence (AI) and the quality of the transcription will improve over time as Google's models improve. Coupled with Google's transcription services scoring, CoreDial ensures maximum accuracy of transcriptions made over its SwitchConnex platform. The service supports both English and Spanish language options.

"Voice-to-text transcription is something our customers have been asking for to improve their day-to-day business operations. Like many of us, they are simply too busy to listen to every voicemail to capture contact information or payment details," Rick Harris, managing partner, Citi-Tel. "CoreDial's enhanced transcription service takes the worry out of capturing sensitive data and helps us enable our customers to become more efficient."

CoreDial's voice transcription services will follow on shortly with the ability of transcription for call recordings and the ability to redact text for compliance and other business purposes using Google Cloud's Data Loss Prevention API. This allows voicemails or other transcriptions to be scrubbed for certain types of sensitive data while providing the convenience of transcribed data in voicemails or to upload into business intelligence platforms.

"There is no vendor that can offer the ability to sell, deliver, manage, invoice and provide voice transcriptions across multiple platforms the way CoreDial's SwitchConnex platform can," said Caitlin Clark-Zigmond, vice president of product management at CoreDial. "The ability to leverage Google's Cloud Speech API means our partners have a seamless solution they can leverage to deploy high-performance, competitive communications services to any customer, regardless of their size or vertical."

About CoreDial CoreDial is a leading SaaS platform provider that empowers more than 600 channel partners to provide cloud communications to more than 20,000 businesses in the United States. CoreDial's revolutionary SaaS platform, SwitchConnex, enables the channel to quickly and cost effectively sell, deliver, manage and invoice for reliable, private label cloud communication services, including hosted PBX solutions, VoIP, SIP trunking and unified communications. With no hardware or software to buy, CoreDial's channel partners - MSPs, VARs and IT solution providers - deliver valuable end-user solutions while generating recurring revenue with margins well above industry averages and building value in their personal brand.

