Bridgevine to Showcase the Utility Solution Suite at CS Week Conference 41

Bridgevine Inc., a leader in powering solutions for the nation's top home service brands, will be exhibiting at CS Week Conference 41, May 22 26, 2017 in Fort Worth, TX. CS Week is a large customer service conference geared towards electric, gas, water and utility professionals. This year, CS Week has expanded its scope to highlight customer engagement. To facilitate this, Bridgevine will showcase the Utility Solution Suite, which allows utility providers to improve customer satisfaction, increase engagement, decrease operational complexity, and create new revenue streams.

The Utility Solution Suite leverages Bridgevine's omni-channel platform, call center expertise and deep understanding of customer engagement to optimize customer acquisition and retention. With products that include Mover Connections, HomePerks, SocialShare, Continuous Enrollment, BV Bundler and more, the Utility Solution Suite gives utility companies and their customers everything they need - all in one place.

With Bridgevine, utilities gain access to a wide catalog of home products and services, such as TV, Internet, phone, home security, moving services, tech support, and warranties. Combined with call transfer, loyalty, referral, digital engagement, and mobile solutions, utilities are powered with all the tools needed to seamlessly engage customers with relevant products and services at the right time throughout their lifecycle. The result is captivated and highly satisfied customers.

"The customer is at the center of everything we do," said Sean Barry, CEO of Bridgevine. "Conferences like CS Week allow us to interact with utility professionals who seek to create partnerships geared towards discovering valuable and innovative solutions to make their customer's lives easier."

Bridgevine takes pride in their customer-centric foundation. The company recently named John Caplinger as their Chief Customer Officer, further showcasing their understanding of the importance of customer satisfaction.

Bridgevine's marketing and technology platform is currently used by several of the largest utility companies in the U.S. These partnerships allow utilities to drive new sources of profitable growth, increase customer satisfaction and expand the distribution of their own proprietary products and services.

The exhibit floor at CS Week 41 will be open from May 23 - 25, 2017. Attendees are encouraged to visit Bridgevine at booth #327 to learn more about the Utility Solution Suite. To schedule a meeting or demo of our solutions, email janay.waller@bridgevine.com or call 786.837.6974.

About Bridgevine

Bridgevine is the home of customer acquisition. Our innovative solutions are designed to sell products, monetize customers, and enable technology for the telecommunications, cable, satellite, home security, home improvement and energy sectors. In our business, product and service supply from leading service brands intersect with residential and small business customer demand. Through a blend of online, offline, social, mobile and direct marketing, one in every four households use the Bridgevine platform to help inform and make home and small business purchasing decisions. Bridgevine has enabled more than $1.9 billion in recurring revenue every year for our valued business partners. For more information, contact us at www.bridgevine.com/contact.