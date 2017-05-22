Neustar Appoints Sai Huda to Oversee Risk Solutions

Neustar, Inc. (NYSE NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real time information services, today announced it has appointed Sai Huda as General Manager of Risk Solutions. In this role, Huda will drive further growth and product innovation to meet client needs globally in risk, fraud and compliance.

Huda joins Neustar with unrivaled risk, information security and compliance expertise. He was instrumental in shaping the risk and compliance industry when he founded Compliance Coach in 2000, a company dedicated to delivering innovative, cloud-based compliance risk management software and consulting services to over 1,500 clients, including the regulatory agencies. Huda sold Compliance Coach to Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) in 2010, and joined FIS to create and grow the Risk, Information Security and Compliance Solutions businesses. During his tenure, the business attained number one ranking in Chartis RiskTech 100, the industry's most prestigious ranking of the top 100 risk technology providers globally.

"Sai is one of the great risk thought leaders and innovators in the industry, and we are delighted to have his talent," said Lisa Hook, President and CEO of Neustar. "His subject matter expertise, coupled with his risk business acumen, has set the standard for innovation in risk, fraud and compliance. With Sai on board, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge risk solutions that help clients protect their businesses in a connected world today and in the future."

"The rapid pace of technology development and adoption in areas like cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and quantum computing is dramatically shifting how organizations must think about and mitigate risk," said Huda. "I am impressed with the portfolio of risk solutions that Neustar has built to date, and look forward to accelerating the company's innovation, to help clients meet today's biggest risk challenges while proactively staying ahead of future risks with industry-leading solutions."

Huda is a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences on cybersecurity, fraud and other emerging risk topics and has served as the chairman of the annual Risk, Information Security and Compliance (RISC) Summit, an industry-leading annual thought leadership conference focusing on emerging risks that brings together regulators and other industry experts to forecast risks and identify risk management best practices. He is also a founding member and a board director at Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE), a non-profit organization dedicated to cross sector cybersecurity risk management best practices.

