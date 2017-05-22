IDC Health Insights Reveals Winners of 2017 HealthTech Rankings Top 50 and Enterprise Top 25

IDC Health Insights today revealed the winners of the 2017 HealthTech Rankings. These rankings feature the leading global information technology (IT) suppliers to healthcare payers and providers. The HealthTech Rankings are notable for their global breadth and accuracy in recognizing new benchmarks for the leading global vendors of healthcare IT hardware, software, and services. These rankings appear in two separate categories

For an increasingly interconnected healthcare industry, these rankings publish the global IT revenues of the top healthcare IT vendors. The HealthTech Rankings exhibit these revenues with accuracy and methodological rigor. The HealthTech Rankings offer payers, providers, and other healthcare organizations firm foundations for enhanced strategic decision making. To download the HealthTech Rankings in their entirety, please click here.

"IDC Health Insights is excited to release the second annual HealthTech Rankings. These global revenue rankings offer a valuable industry benchmark of the leading global technology and service suppliers within the healthcare payer and provider services industry," said Lynne Dunbrack, research vice president, IDC Health Insights.

For more than 50 years IDC has collected and analyzed IT industry data. IDC Health Insights is systematically collecting global healthcare IT revenue information and tracking the growth of the largest healthcare industry IT vendors. Leveraging the proven methodology of the long-standing IDC FinTech Rankings, healthcare IT vendor data has been analyzed by a global team of IDC Health Insights analysts. The analysts have used their understanding of global trends and industry contacts to create accurate rankings and explicitly put the information in the context of recognized industry definitions. Both the buyers and suppliers of healthcare IT can use the data with confidence to enhance their strategic decision making.

The largest vendors in the HealthTech Top 50 were:

1. Optum 2. Cerner 3. GE Healthcare 4. McKesson Technology Solutions 5. Epic Systems

The largest vendors in the HealthTech Enterprise Top 25 were:

1. IBM 2. Royal Philips 3. Siemens 4. Intel 5. Microsoft

