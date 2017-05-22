RingCentral Unveils New Enterprise Cloud Webinar Solution to Host Virtual Events for up to 3,000 Attendees

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE RNG), a leading provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today unveiled RingCentral Webinar , a new addition to the RingCentral portfolio. Large scale virtual meetings for audiences across global regions require a cloud platform that can scale and need sophisticated presenter controls for flexibility, while providing attendees with a seamless experience. RingCentral Webinar can host up to 3,000 attendees, 200 presenters, and makes it easy to deliver web based events or training to any desktop, tablet or smartphone device.

"Trends in mobile and social webcasting, cloud proliferation, and real time reporting and analytics are driving growth in the webinars market," said Roopam Jain, unified communications & collaboration industry director at Frost & Sullivan. "With robust capabilities and host controls, RingCentral Webinar is well positioned to address the growing needs of enterprises for easy to use, engaging, and affordable webinars that deliver immediate business results."

RingCentral Webinar is designed to make it easy to plan events, invite attendees, deliver sessions and simplify post-event follow up. Easy to set up, RingCentral Webinar gives hosts the flexibility to customize and brand email communications and online registrations. During the events, the intuitive interface and feature-rich controls make it simple to manage webinars. For presenters and attendees, the interactive Q&A, poll, and chat features optimize audience engagement, helping presenters achieve event objectives. Post-event reporting capabilities provide data-driven insights so hosts can track participant activity to improve the experience for future webinars.

Other key features include:

"RingCentral Webinar expands upon our ever-growing portfolio of enterprise communications and collaboration solutions, and we're pleased to make this powerful offering available to our customers," said Jose Pastor, vice president of product management for RingCentral. "Whether hosting a webinar or town hall meeting for 100 or 3,000 people, this solution leverages the cloud for ultra-scalability and offers a high degree of control for presenters to facilitate large web broadcasts."

Pricing and Availability

RingCentral Webinar is now available in the US, Canada, and UK. Pricing starts at $40 per month per host license for up to 100 attendees, and $990 per month per host license for up to 3,000 attendees. RingCentral Webinar can be purchased as an add-on by RingCentral Office® customers.

For additional product details, please visit RingCentral Webinar.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of cloud-based global collaborative communications solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise systems, RingCentral empowers today's mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©2017 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Webinar, RingCentral Office and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.