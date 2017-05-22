DISH Now on Amazon Fire TV

DISH extended its DISH Anywhere app experience to customers' big screen televisions through Amazon Fire TV products. This marks the first time customers can use a media player to seamlessly access DISH Anywhere on any TV with an HDMIÂ input, either at home or on the go.

DISH Anywhere gives Hopper customers the ability to watch 100 percent of their live and recorded content, plus thousands of on-demand titles, from any location on Internet-connected mobile devices, including smart phones, tablets and computers, and now televisions.

"While DISH Anywhere has historically been embraced on mobile devices, users are now getting even more of what they want - their DISH subscription on any TV at no extra cost," said Niraj Desai, DISH vice president of product management. "DISH Anywhere on Fire TV is an excellent value that further brings choice and flexibility to our customers' television experience."

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are the first media players to offer DISH Anywhere. DISH customers with an Internet-connected Hopper 3, Hopper 2 or a first-generation Hopper connected to a Sling Adapter have access to live, recorded and on-demand content on DISH Anywhere. Customers with VIP receivers may use DISH Anywhere to watch on-demand titles.

About DISH

