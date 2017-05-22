Spain to Ensure International Calls and Messages Reach Intended Customers through iconectiv’s MobileID Solution

iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry connecting more than two billion people every day, and the AOPM and AOP, the Spanish mobile and landline Operator Associations, today announced that the iconectiv MobileID offer, has been selected to exclusively provide port corrected numbering data. This service is critical to help foreign operators route calls and SMS sent to Spanish residents from businesses outside the country, mainly when the Spanish number is ported.

The iconectiv solution enables a richer, more valuable user experience by ensuring the right calls and messages reach the right customers. The solution also reassures businesses located outside Spain that they can reach a customer in-country via their mobile device, helping to maintain the long-distance customer relationship.

The service is being deployed at a time when SMS text messaging in particular has become a preferred medium of communication between many companies and their customers for loyalty programs, service updates, promotions and more. The popularity of the medium is reflected in studies that have shown 98% of text messages are opened by consumers versus 22% of emails, 90% of messages are read in the first three minutes of receipt, and mobile offers are redeemed 10 times more frequently than print offers.1

iconectiv's port corrected data services also enable cost-effective routing of calls and SMS text messages to customers in Spain.

"We chose iconectiv because it is a proven, trusted provider that offered the best solution to provide Spanish port corrected data, and already managed the updated ported information data to more than 40 countries around the world." said representatives of both Spanish associations.

"As the reliance on international SMS text messaging continues to increase, there is a higher likelihood that messages will fail to be delivered to their intended targets, especially in countries like Spain with its high portability rates," said Peter Ford, Regional Vice President, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Information Solutions, iconectiv. "As global experts in number portability solutions and mobile identification, iconectiv delivers simple, seamless and secure solutions that countries depend upon to bring added value to their residents and to the businesses communicating with them."

"MobileID is only one part of an aggressive company strategy to restore integrity to the personal telephone number and re-establish it as a trusted identity method for communications and the digital economy across the world," said Ford.

MobileID, part of the iconectiv Fraud and Identity Solution, leverages detailed and continuously updated data on ported numbers and numbering plans in over 245 countries and territories to help stop international revenue share fraud (IRSF) and interconnection-related revenue leakage. Facilitating optimal routing and rating as well, MobileID ensures quality service and high customer satisfaction.

About iconectiv

At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability to access and exchange information is simple, seamless and secure. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, iconectiv realizes this vision for more than two billion people every day by providing market-leading solutions that enable the interconnection of networks, devices, and applications. Working closely with private, government and non-governmental organizations, iconectiv continues to protect and secure telecommunication infrastructures for service providers, governments and enterprises, while providing network and operations management, numbering, registry, messaging and fraud and identity solutions to more than 1,200 organizations globally.

A US-based company, Telcordia Technologies, doing business as iconectiv, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.

1 Source: Mobile Marketing Engine