Comtech to Demonstrate Cost-Effective Space and Component Solutions for Precision Satellite Tracking at Space Tech Expo 2017

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL) announces its Government Solutions segment will be exhibiting May 23rd through 25th at the Space Tech Expo 2017, showcasing cost effective X Y antenna pedestal technology for precision satellite tracking, as well as frequency tuned radomes and carbon fiber dishes.

Located at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California, Comtech invites attendees to visit Booth 8010 to learn more. Specifically designed for the low earth (LEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite tracking in support of Earth Observation, Remote Sensing, and TT&C applications, Comtech offers one of the most efficient product delivery schedules in the industry. Furthermore, Comtech offers a low-cost radome solution to support LEO, MEO, and GEO antenna operations in all environments.

For more information please visit www.trackmysat.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL