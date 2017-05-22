SES Networks Launches New Hybrid Resiliency Service and Goes Live With First Customer, Palau Telecoms

SES (Euronext Paris SESG) (LuxX SESG) announced today a new hybrid resiliency platform to serve the specific needs of telcos, mobile network operators, enterprises and maritime connectivity providers.

Internet services provider Palau Telecoms is already enjoying the exceptional performance of the seamless solution supporting business continuity and profitability.

The new solution represents fully-managed 'bandwidth-on-demand' connectivity, with intelligent routing and resiliency. Unique to SES, the multi-orbit approach, which leverages the wide coverage capabilities of Geostationary Earth Orbit satellites and the innovative high throughput capabilities of Medium Earth Orbit satellites, allows virtually 100% availability of services.

The fully managed solution is currently available in the Asia-Pacific region, and is provided though a platform equipped to support the most reliable and high performing networks across orbit-diverse connections. The service is planned for rollout across further regions, and complements the site Diversity intelligent routing capability already successfully deployed for many SES Networks customers.

SES has recently announced its new go-to-market organisation model, comprising of highly customer-focused business units. Under the new model, the data-centric segments are served by SES Networks, allowing SES to deliver increasingly differentiated satellite-enabled solutions for Fixed Data, Mobility, and Government. This hybrid resiliency platform represents a fine example of the power of combining the infrastructure, networks and operations available within the SES Networks business unit.

"Our multi-orbit approach allows us to cater to literally all connectivity needs of our telco and enterprise customers, even in the most remote areas with no or limited terrestrial telecom infrastructure," said Steve Collar, CEO of SES Networks. "We are glad to announce that our long-standing partner Palau Telecoms and its customers will be the first to avail of the benefits of this new broadband platform, and we are very excited about the capabilities this new solution will bring. Over the past several years, we have witnessed continued growth in Internet and mobile use in Palau, and are thrilled about the huge impact that quality connectivity makes on local businesses and the economy."

"Satellite network solutions are ideal to help us meet the growing data demand in Palau and bridge the digital divide, as terrestrial infrastructures have limitations, and in some cases are not possible to roll-out. With an Internet penetration rate of around 30%, SES helps us address Palau's thirst for data and boost the economy," said Sam Masang, CEO of Palau Telecoms. "MEO-driven connectivity has already been empowering our citizens and businesses over the past several years, and now we are delighted to be the first customer to avail of SES's hybrid GEO-MEO network."

