Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for California Customers at No Additional Cost

Comcast is more than doubling the speed of its "Performance 25" XfinityÂ Internet tier for existing customers throughout California at no additional cost. Customers can now enjoy download speeds of up to 55 Mbps on the rebranded "Performance Plus" tier. These new speeds are effective immediately.

"We're always looking for ways to add value for customers," said Elaine Barden, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, California Region. "Today's news, combined with our recent xFi launch, give our customers more speed, coverage and control than ever before and really delivers a great overall internet experience in their homes."

Earlier this month, Comcast launched Xfinity xFi, a new and personalized Wi-Fi experience that provides a simple digital dashboard for customers to set up their home Wi-Fi network, find their password, see what devices are connected, troubleshoot issues, set parental controls and even pause Wi-Fi access on their home network during dinner or bedtime. xFi gives customers who have an xFi-compatible gateway unprecedented visibility and control over one of the most important technologies in their home.

What's more, most Xfinity Internet customers also have complimentary access to nearly 17 million Wi-Fi hotspots nationwide. Customers can simply select "xfinitywifi" from the list of available networks on their laptops or mobile devices and enter their Xfinity ID or email and password. Hotspots can be found by either downloading the free Xfinity Wi-Fi App, available on iOS and Android devices, or by visiting the hotspot finder map on www.xfinity.com/wifi.

To receive the new internet speeds, most customers only need to re-set their modems by unplugging the equipment from the power outlet. Comcast will notify any customers who need to upgrade their equipment - those who currently have a modem from the company will not be charged to upgrade their equipment while those who own their own equipment will need to either purchase new equipment or lease a modem from Comcast to receive the increased speeds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. VisitÂ www.comcastcorporation.comÂ for more information.