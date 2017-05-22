Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market for Military, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and Others 2015-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market for Military, Commercial, Construction, Transportation and Others Application Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 2021" report to their offering.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader outline of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers major strategic developments of the market including new product launch, acquisitions & mergers, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, agreements, research& development, product and regional expansion of major participants in the market on global and regional basis.

Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, product portfolio of various companies along with patent analysis (2011-2016) bifurcated into patent trend, patent share by company and patent analysis according to region.

The study provides a decisive view on the land mobile radio systems market by segmenting the market based on types, application, technology and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. Based on types the market is segmented into hand portable and mobile (vehicular). Key technology market covered under this study includes analog and digital, tetra, project 25, DMR & Tetrapol).

This report segments the global land mobile radio systems market as follows:

Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market: Type Segment Analysis

- Hand Portable

- Mobile (Vehicular)

Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market: Technology Segment Analysis

- Analog

- Digital

- TETRA

- Project 25

- DMR

- TETRAPOL

Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market: Application Segment Analysis

- Military

- Commercial

- Construction

- Transportation

- Others

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Land mobile radio systems - Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Land mobile radio systems Market - Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market - Product Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market - Technology Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market - Application Segment Analysis

Chapter 8. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market - Regional Segment Analysis

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vbb8sx/land_mobile_radio