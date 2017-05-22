American Quarter Horse Association Uses AlertMedia Notification System to Improve Event Communications

AlertMedia,Â the fastest growing emergency notification system provider in the world, announced today that the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), the largest equine breed registry and membership organization, is utilizing AlertMedia's two way mass notification system to enhance and improve communications with attendees and event staff during the Association's world shows and events throughout the year.

AlertMedia has modernized mass communications for organizations by delivering an easy-to-use software platform that helps organizations communicate around any event. Organizations use AlertMedia's web and mobile applications to interact with their audience from any device, over any communication channel - such as voice call, text, native mobile apps, email, social media, and Slack - keeping their people safe and informed with just a few clicks.

Prior to implementing AlertMedia, AQHA used email to communicate to an outdated contact database, so they struggled to provide real-time updates and other important notifications crucial to their events' success.

Timely Updates & Important Notifications for Event Attendees

Events and their agendas move fast, so locating participants, updating them regarding schedule changes, and effectively communicating during emergencies can be challenging. "There are many unpredictable factors that can and do have an impact on our events. Our website is designed to provide information about our organization but not necessarily to provide real-time updates with vital information to event participants. With AlertMedia we can easily distribute show updates and information, respond to questions, and keep everyone updated with schedule changes as well as weather announcements," said Lauren Walsh, AQHA chief marketing officer.

AlertMedia provides AQHA with a two-way mass notification software that incorporates a built-in 24/7 monitoring system, tracking thousands of information sources and allowing AQHA to easily communicate incidents during their events. AlertMedia's system includes an intuitive mapping feature that provides AQHA staff with insight into their attendees' locations and proximity to potentially dangerous incidents.

Walsh continued, "Being able to communicate with all of our onsite staff, participants, and the event attendees at the touch of a button is fantastic. Our staff can relay information to the event organizers and answer questions in a timely fashion. AlertMedia helps us keep our people safe and informed, which leads to better events and a better participant experience."

Prior to the beginning of each event, AQHA uploads all staff and registered participant information into the AlertMedia platform, grouping people in a way that makes it easy to reach the right audience quickly. AlertMedia's data import process is simple and speedy, and supported by a dedicated customer success resource.

"We work with a lot of vendors, contractors, and consultants and AlertMedia's customer service and attentiveness has been unparalleled. Our exhibitors greatly appreciate the timely information they receive and especially the ability to communicate back to us with questions and information. The AlertMedia team is available to us at night and over the weekend during the entire course of our events, which truly sets them apart from other vendors," continued Walsh.

AlertMedia enables organizations to send and receive unlimited messages with their audience via multiple channels, including custom channels that can be easily integrated using the AlertMedia API. With innovative technology and a modern emergency notification system, AlertMedia has taken a leadership position in the market. Hundreds of enterprise customers in 80+ countries across all industries are already using the AlertMedia platform to protect their organizations, automate operations, and mitigate loss.

"Putting on events that involve thousands of participants, whether it's a corporate conference, global sporting event or community affair, can be a tremendous responsibility. AlertMedia is proud to help AQHA keep its attendees and employees safe and well informed while they are participating in AQHA world shows. They turned to us when they recognized they needed a better way to send and receive critical information and that's what AlertMedia delivers," saidÂ Brian Cruver, CEO of AlertMedia.

