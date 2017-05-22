Dassault Selects Honeywell's JetWave System As Preferred High-Speed Wi-Fi Option For New Falcons

Â Honeywell (NYSE HON) announced today that its high speed broadband Wi Fi system, designed to provide aircraft with Internet speeds similar to those in homes and offices is now an option for new Dassault Falcon business jets. The system can also be installed on planes already in service. Honeywell's JetWave antennas and hardware enable Inmarsat's high speed Jet ConneX service. Once installed, the system allows Dassault fliers to enjoy video streaming and phone calls, music and movie downloads, access to private company networks, online shopping, and much more through one global network with significantly fewer signal drops than other connectivity services, even over oceans.

Based on a wider wireless frequency pipe than other global satellite networks, Honeywell's system enables global Ka-band connection. Honeywell's JetWave is now available as an option for installation aboard new Falcon 900LX, Falcon 7X, Falcon 8X, Falcon 5X business jets with initial delivery in mid-2017. For existing Dassault customers, Honeywell's JetWave hardware is available for current installation on the Falcon 7X and Falcon 900 Series aircraft.

"We believe that the future of business aviation lies in global connectivity. Demand from our customers and operators for reliable, high-speed, global Wi-Fi is growing exponentially," said Olivier Villa , executive vice president, Civil Aircraft, Dassault Aviation. "Honeywell's JetWave hardware, combined with Jet ConneX service from Inmarsat, is just the right solution to meet this need. It is one of the best offerings on the market and ensures our customers the ultimate in onboard comfort and productivity."

"With JetWave, Dassault operators and owners can now benefit from consistent, high-speed connectivity to browse the internet, stream videos and videoconference virtually anywhere in the world," said Michael Edmonds , president, Services and Connectivity, Honeywell Aerospace. "As truly global high-speed connectivity becomes more accessible to business jet operators, they can connect their aircraft beyond the cabin, which will help them fly safer and more efficiently, ultimately increasing the passenger experience." Kurt Weidemeyer , Inmarsat vice president of Business Aviation, said: "Jet ConneX is the only global, high-speed Wi-Fi service option for business jets, offering levels of speed and reliability that have not previously been available in the air. We are pleased to bring this unmatched technology to Dassault's loyal customers, giving them the ability to work, enjoy entertainment and stay in touch with what's happening on the ground."

About Honeywell Cabin Connectivity Solutions

In addition to being the exclusive hardware provider, Honeywell is also the master airtime distributor for Inmarsat's Jet ConneX service. Honeywell's GoDirect Cabin Connectivity, a suite of services and mobile applications, also enables business jet owners and operators to more easily manage and control their satellite communications services and usage. By providing operators with the tools needed to manage an aircraft's connectivity network via an online portal or mobile device, Honeywell has limited the need for third-party services support and put operators in control of network troubleshooting, access, data consumption, billing and more. Honeywell is a one-stop shop for business jet operators' cabin connectivity needs.

