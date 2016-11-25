Ericsson and Telefonica first to bring LTE to El Salvador

Ericsson and Telefonica have announced that they will deploy El Salvador's first LTE network. The agreement is part of a larger deal with Telefonica in Central America, under which Ericsson will continue providing 2G, 3G and LTE networks (including all hardware and services).

Osman Rodríguez, CEO, Telefonica Central America, says: "With this launch of LTE in El Salvador, all countries in which Telefonica operates now have access to the high-performance services and features LTE networks provide. Thanks to Ericsson, our subscribers in El Salvador will now be able to enjoy faster speeds, improved app coverage and a better user experience with LTE."

An Ericsson ConsumerLab report shows that 40% of the 3G users surveyed in El Salvador planned to upgrade to LTE once it becomes available. In addition, around 45% of consumers in El Salvador rated highly the need to remain updated, followed by the need for accessibility at 37%. LTE, the next step in the technical evolution of 2G/3G networks, offers a superior user experience with simplified technology for next-generation mobile broadband. With LTE, the user experience with more capacity-demanding applications - such as interactive TV, mobile video blogging, advanced games and professional services - will be enhanced.

Clayton Cruz, Vice President, Ericsson Latin America and Caribbean, says: "As the global market leader in LTE, Ericsson is pleased to partner with Telefonica to be the first in bringing this technology to El Salvador. With the continued growth in smartphone and mobile data use in El Salvador, this evolution to LTE allows Telefonica to meet high user expectations on network speeds and performance."