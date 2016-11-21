Far EasTone and Ericsson to expand cooperation on 5G and IoT in Taiwan

Ericsson has announced the extension of its contract with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET). Under the terms, Ericsson will deploy its new radio technology on the 2.6 GHz frequency band in FET's network, allowing the operator to roll out a combined LTE FDD TDD network.

Adding TDD to the already installed FDD network significantly enhances the total downlink data capacity and improves subscribers' mobile broadband experience. In addition, FDD/TDD extends the app coverage of the TDD layer by up to 230 percent.

This joint effort marks an additional important step in leading network performance with the shared vision to bring 5G to Taiwan. FET and Ericsson have previously announced a strategic 5G partnership to join forces identifying and developing 5G use cases, requirements and business applications for industry transformation. Both parties have together set up the first 5G Lab in Taiwan, and demonstrated the capability of achieving speeds up to 1 Gbps.

As part of the 5G partnership and to support FET's development and ambition in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, the two companies have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further cooperate in Transportation, Media and Utilities domains. In the future, Ericsson's connected vessel solution with FET's EMMA (Enterprise Mobility Messaging Assistant) will be offered to global shipping enterprises.