Ericsson increases SoftBank data speeds by 40 percent in Tokyo station with Elastic RAN

Ericsson says that it has successfully completed the first commercial implementation of its Elastic Radio Access Network (RAN) for SoftBank's mobile network in Japan.

Elastic RAN is included within the Ericsson Cloud RAN solution and was developed specifically to improve users' mobile broadband experience through elastic coordination of users and cells.

With Ericsson Elastic RAN, an unlimited number of cells can be coordinated across the entire network providing great flexibility in the aggregation of the different network cell carriers independent of user location. Coordinating and aggregating cell carriers improves user data speeds and overall network performance.

The results of the Tokyo train station commercial implementation show that downlink throughput increased by up to 40 percent during peak hours for commuters with three carrier aggregation enabled smartphones.

Hideyuki Tsukuda, Senior Vice President and Deputy Head of Technology Unit, SoftBank Corp., says: "The Japanese market is highly developed, and our customers enjoy using the latest mobile broadband technologies with their smartphones and applications. We are excited to partner with Ericsson in the first introduction of the Elastic RAN solution to enable peak performance of the most advanced smartphones in the world, in the densest and most challenging areas of our network. We are now expanding Elastic RAN deployment to further deliver high performance throughout our network."

To further enhance the user's mobile broadband experience in Japan, SoftBank will continue to deploy Ericsson Elastic RAN throughout dense urban network areas. As strategic partners, Ericsson and SoftBank will also work on further development of Elastic RAN to continue the enhancement of this capability.