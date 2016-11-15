Ooredoo implements new Ericsson solution for charging and billing customers

Ooredoo Group and Ericsson have agreed a five year contract to implement a revenue management system across the Group's footprint in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

Ericsson Revenue Manager is a cloud-ready convergent charging and billing system that redefines the role of business support systems (BSS). It makes innovation fast and efficient, and opens the door to easier digital services creation that spans beyond telecom and integrates partners from different industries. Ooredoo Group companies will enjoy a single, converged platform that enables them to handle all their users and services, regardless of payment option or access method.

The solution will be gradually deployed across all Ooredoo operations and will enable them to bring new offers for telecommunication services to market in minutes, rather than months.

As a result, Ooredoo will realise significant cost savings from replacing its existing systems and local agreements with a pioneering new group-wide licence model and the latest evolution of Ericsson's charging and billing solution across its operations.

Ooredoo will begin rolling-out the solution for Indosat Ooredoo, its largest operation, over the next month, before deploying across its other operations in 2016 and 2017.