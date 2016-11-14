AT&T and NASA Collaborate on Drone Traffic Management System

In the USA, AT&T and NASA are researching traffic management solutions for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

The goal is an Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) solution that supports the safe and secure operation of drones in the national airspace.

AT&T has been working with NASA and other companies to make UAS flight path monitoring, flight planning, navigation, surveillance and tracking safer. We have focused on the role of wireless networking and advanced technologies.

AT&T brings expertise in networking, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, identity management and cybersecurity to the effort.

"Working with NASA and others, we are designing the management system for a new frontier in aviation," said Mike Leff, Vice President, Civilian, AT&T Global Public Sector Solutions. "Drones are already used in agriculture, public safety, construction, utilities, real estate and TV. This research can help support the commercial and private use of drones nationwide."

A key element AT&T and NASA are researching is the potential impact of cybersecurity threats. The vast availability of drones - and their many current and potential uses - could increase their risk of cyberattacks. AT&T advocates cybersecurity protections designed into the system from the outset.

AT&T will continue to participate in NASA demonstrations, workshops and studies related to airspace operations concepts and technologies.