Robi improves customer smartphone experience with Ericsson WCDMA flow of users

Robi, the third largest operator in Bangladesh, selected Ericsson WCDMA Flow of Users to help serve its rapidly growing base of smartphone customers. As smartphone use in Bangladesh has increased, 3G networks have been hard pressed to deliver the quality experience the devices are capable of.

Ericsson's WCDMA Flow of Users solves this matter by serving connected users as efficiently as possible, while minimizing their connection time.

Since implementing Ericsson 3G/WCDMA Flow of Users, Robi has noticed significant improvements in both voice and data user experience. Indoor coverage has improved, with uplink interference reductions resulting in 0.6 dB improved coverage.

Without adding equipment, the network can carry 5 percent more voice calls, while users enjoy 13 percent lower dropped call rate. Uplink throughput has improved by 10 percent for smartphone users.

Ericsson WCDMA Flow of Users allows operators to maintain an optimal flow of smartphone users through a 3G/WCDMA network. It uses a defined selection of software features and settings to automatically balance active user count and customer experience. As a result, operators can maximize smartphone user experience, even during busy traffic load conditions, while ensuring high-quality voice services.

Robi is the latest in a list of more than 25 customers who have implemented Ericsson 3G/WCDMA Flow of Users solution.