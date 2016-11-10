iPass Partners with ER-Telecom to Extend its Wi-Fi Footprint in Russia

Wi Fi roaming provider, iPass has announced a partnership with Russia's ER Telecom to give iPass customers access to more than 4,500 new Wi Fi hotspots in St. Petersburg and other major Russian cities.

ER-Telecom has 11% of the Russian broadband internet market and is growing rapidly. Its domestic Wi-Fi footprint includes hotels, restaurants, cafes and convention centers across Russia. The ER-Telecom footprint adds to the existing iPass network of more than 57 million hotspots in more than 120 countries.

"With ER-Telecom, we have the perfect partner, as we expand our Wi-Fi footprint in Russia," said Mato Petrusic, vice president, EMEA & APAC at iPass. "Wi-Fi remains the fastest and most reliable way to be online, so we are delighted to be offering our customers secure, on-the-go connectivity while traveling in Russia."