Turkcell selects Ericsson as long term managed services partner

Turkcell has selected Ericsson as its partner to manage and operate its mobile and fiberoptic fixed network, which includes microwave links and covers all technologies from 2G to 4G LTE, continuing the long term partnership between the two companies.

Ericsson is now Turkcell's exclusive managed services partner in the Marmara region, which includes Istanbul.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will undertake end-to-end engagement including operations, maintenance and expansion of Turkcell's mobile and fixed networks.

Gediz Sezgin, Senior Vice President of Network Technologies at Turkcell says: "Our ongoing strategic cooperation with Ericsson extends beyond our requirements as a mobile network operator. At Turkcell, we continue to invest in both our current network and future technologies. We feel that our ideologies regarding the future of ICT are aligned with Ericsson. We see this cooperation as a milestone in order to reach common goals."